Pune Porsche Accident Case: MLA Sunil Tingre Faces Backlash as Sharad Pawar Accuses Him of Protecting Accused

Pune MLA Sunil Tingre is once again facing scrutiny following the Porsche car accident case. Sharad Pawar revealed that Tingre attempted to assist Vishal Agarwal's son after the incident. Pawar further commented, "It's okay that you left. We will do whatever we can to manage you in the elections," raising concerns about the challenges Tingre may encounter in the upcoming assembly polls.

During an event in Pune's Kharadi, Sharad Pawar criticized MLA Sunil Tingre over the recent Porsche car accident in Kalyaninagar, which resulted in the deaths of a young man and woman. Following the incident, Tingre reportedly visited the police station to assist Vishal Agarwal's son, the accused driver. Pawar stated at the public gathering that Tingre attempted to shield the accused, further complicating Tingre's situation amidst growing scrutiny.

Sharad Pawar Criticizes MLA Sunil Tingre Over Porsche Accident Response

At an event in Kharadi, Sharad Pawar addressed MLA Sunil Tingre directly, questioning his loyalty and actions following the recent Porsche car accident. "Sunil Tingre, from which party did you get elected? All of India knows who founded this party. I gave you a chance on behalf of that party. You left; that's fine. We will do whatever we can to manage you in the elections," Pawar warned.

Pawar further condemned Tingre's actions, stating, "Did they kill two young people? Instead of assisting those who were injured, the MLA went to the police station to protect the driver. Did you ask for votes for this?"

He said his own commitment to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), saying, "I asked for votes in the name of NCP. He sought votes in my name, and people voted with faith, only to be let down in this manner," targeting MLA Sunil Tingre for his alleged misconduct.