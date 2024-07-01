Pune Porsche Accident Case: Police to Challenge Bombay High Court's Order on Release of Teen in Supreme Court

The Pune Police to approach the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court's order of June 25 that allowed the release of the 17-year-old accused involved in the May 19 Porsche car accident case from an observation home.

According to the Senior Police Official of Pune City Police, "We had on June 26 submitted an application to the state govt stating that the high court order needed to be challenged on certain grounds. The government on Saturday gave its approval to file a special leave petition (SLP) and we will soon file such a plea in the apex court."

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said they would file the SLP focusing on some key points.

On June 25, the high court, while ordering the teenage driver's release from the observation home, said that the JJB orders reversing the bail and sending the teenager to an observation home and further extending his remand there were illegal and passed without jurisdiction.