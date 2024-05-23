Pune Porsche Case Highlights Jalgaon Hit-and-Run; Builder and Politician’s Sons Arrested After 17 Days

Jalgaon: Amid the public outrage over the Pune Porsche accident case, a similar incident from Jalgaon had come forward. Four family members were killed in a hit-and-run that happened on May 9 in Jalgaon's Ramdeowadi area. The accident had drawn further anguish as the police had not arrested the accused even after 2 weeks of the accident. On the 17th day after the accident, 2 accused were arrested by police from Mumbai.

It is speculated that the action was delayed because a builder and politician's son were involved in the accident. The builder's son has been identified as Arnav Kaul (son of Abhishek Kaul) and the other accused Akhilesh Pawar is the son of Sanjay Pawar, a leader of the NCP Ajit Pawar faction. The two were receiving treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. They were arrested immediately after discharge and taken to Jalgaon.

A speeding car in Ramdev wadi of Jalgaon Taluka ran over four family members on ay 7th. The deceased, who were riding a scooter were identified as Vacchala Sardhar Chavan (27), her son Sohman (8), Somesh (2) and nephew Lakshman Naik (17). Chavan, an ASHA worker was returning home from work with the three children when her scooter was hit by a car coming from opposite direction. All of them succumbed to the injuries sustained.

After the accident, it was found that the police took the injured men to a government hospital which were later taken to Mumbai since they were in serious condition. Lokmat in its previous coverage had raised questions on the role of law enforcements, especially after the Pune accident where a builder's intoxicated minor son rammed his luxury car into two young professionals on a bike, killing them on the spot.

After the report, Police Superitendeht Dr Maheshwar Reddy took cognizance and changed investigating officer. Primary investigation has revealed that Arnav Kaul was behind the wheels at the time of the accident as told to Lokmat by DYSP Sandeep Gavit.