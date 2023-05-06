Pune: Possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds in certain areas on Saturday

The city is currently experiencing warm temperatures during the day and cooler temperatures at night, leading to a chilly atmosphere. Furthermore, intermittent cloudy weather conditions are present, and a 'yellow alert' has been announced for Pune and neighboring regions, with predictions of light rain and thunderstorms over the next three days.

On Thursday, some parts of the city and its surroundings experienced rainfall, while the weather was sunny during the day and partly cloudy in the afternoon. These fluctuations in weather are also having an impact on the health of the citizens. Moreover, on Friday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 21.3 degrees Celsius, indicating a continuation of the drop in above-average temperatures.

The current weather conditions indicate the presence of a cyclonic circulation over north Karnataka and neighboring areas, which is expected to result in rainfall in certain isolated regions of the state. As a precaution, the city and its adjacent areas have been cautioned about the possibility of rain and thundershowers until Sunday afternoon.

Currently, the intensity of thunderstorms and lightning has reduced due to the decrease in the amount of moisture in the air. Consequently, the ongoing thunderstorms in the state are expected to weaken.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that there is a possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds in some areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha on Saturday.

On Friday, Solapur recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state, with the mercury soaring to 38.2 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Mahabaleshwar recorded a comparatively cooler temperature of 15.6 degrees Celsius. Additionally, heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds lashed several areas of Marathwada and some districts of Madhya Maharashtra.