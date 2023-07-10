Pune: Printing error at SPPU convocation leaves students with wrong degree certificates

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 10, 2023 11:57 AM

ir="ltr">In a shocking incident at the convocation of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), over 300 students from a reputed college in the city were mistakenly handed the wrong degree certificates, causing significant problems for them as they now face the challenge of rectifying the error.

The affected students, who had successfully completed their Computer Science and IT BTech examinations, were instead presented with Civil Engineering degree certificates during the recent SPPU convocation ceremony. Consequently, many students intending to pursue further studies are now confronted with the arduous task of having their certificates corrected, resulting in delays in their admission processes.

According to officials, the issue arose due to a printing mistake in the certificates. Normally, the credentials on the degree certificates undergo verification by both the students and college administration before being printed. Consequently, the blame for this error is being passed between the college and the university administration.

Several students have stated that the college administration informed them that the mistake occurred at the university's end and that they would need to apply for the necessary corrections. However, some students have been notified that the correction process will take time, requiring them to wait for additional days before receiving the corrected certificates.