Pune: Procession of warkaris progressing smoothly day after altercation with police outside Alandi temple

A day after an argument between the police and warkaris- devotees of Lord Vitthal- outside a temple at Alandi in Maharashtra's Pune district triggered a row, the procession of palanquins is progressing smoothly in coordination with police, devotees and trustees.

A senior police officer said the palkhis (palanquins) of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj (from Alandi) and Sant Tukaram Maharaj (from Dehu) that set out on Sunday evening are expected to reach Pune city later in the day on Monday. An argument had broken out between warkaris and the police when some devotees scrambled to gain entry into Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Samadhi Mandir in Alandi town, 22 km from Pune city, during the ceremonial procession which is part of the annual Ashadhi Ekadashi pilgrimage to Pandharpur.

The Opposition parties had claimed that the police resorted to lathi-charge on some warkaris outside the temple, but state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the local police denied the claim, saying it was just an argument. Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Vinay Kumar Chaube said had the police not stopped a group of warkaris from entering the samadhi mandir on Sunday, the situation could have caused a stampede.

The progress of both the palanquins is smooth. There is good coordination between the police, trustees, and warkaris. As per tradition, both the palkis were cordially welcomed by the Pimpri Chinchwad police and crossed our jurisdiction. They are now progressing towards Pune city, he told reporters.

Chaubey said to avoid a repeat of the last year's incident at the samadhi mandir where a stampede-like situation had prevailed, the police, district administration, the temple's trustees, and warkaris held a meeting and decided that only 75 members from each dindi procession will be allowed entry inside the temple at the time of departure (of palanquin) on Sunday.