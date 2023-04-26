Pune: Property tax bills delayed, rebate period extended to July 15

The state government had announced a 40% rebate on property tax, and the PMC had agreed to issue tax bills from May 1st. However, there has been a change in plan, and the bills will now be sent online from May 15th. A proposal has been submitted to the municipal commissioner for approval, and the rebate period will now be from May 15th to July 15th since the bills will be sent later than expected.

The government has announced that Pune residents will continue to receive a 40% rebate on their property tax. However, the rebate for repairs and overdue payments has been reduced from 15% to 10%. To implement this, the municipal body needs to create 12.5 lakh new property tax bills, which will initially be sent online and later via mail. It will take approximately 20 to 25 days to prepare these bills.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) calculates property tax based on reasonable rental value, which varies across different areas. As a result, the civic body needs to update all information accordingly. In 2019, when the rebate was cancelled, the bills of 97,000 out of 1.67 lakh properties had an additional 40% due added to them, making it necessary to modify these bills. The PMC had originally planned to issue the bills on May 1st, expecting a decision from the state government by March 31st.

However, since the government took time in taking a decision, the planning of issuing bills will have to be changed. Since the bills are going to be sent late, the rebate will be applicable from May 15 to July 15, the proposal states.