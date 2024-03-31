Pune: Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj Installs Air Coolers, Honey-Laced Ice Cakes to Beat the Heat (Watch Videos)

As summer season approaches Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj on the suburbs of Pune has installed air coolers and high-pressure mist fogging machines in the enclosures of tigers, lions, and leopards to provide relief from intense heat.

"The mist fogging machines and coolers are switched on around noon every day," Dr Suchitra Patil, deputy director of the zoo elaborated Hey are kept inside the cages to ensure their efficiency and the display is not interfered with, said Dr Suchitra Patil, deputy director of the zoo to Indian Express. Summer management measures are undertaken every year by the zoo authorities for the carnivores and feline species to protect them from heat stroke.

“The mist fogging machines and coolers are switched on around noon every day. While carnivores get relief from heat due to these machines, the elephants take a dip in the pond or swimming pool. The bear family is served ice cakes made of a variety of fruits mixed with honey,” Patil elaborated.