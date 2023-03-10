Pune ranked India's 7th most traffic congested-city

Pune has risen to the seventh-most traffic-congested city in the country. Pune is also ranked 20th in terms of the slowest traffic speed. As a result of the state government's order, IIT Mumbai will now examine traffic congestion in Pune.

Bad roads and a lack of infrastructure are more responsible for the slowness of transport than the increasing number of vehicles. This contradicts the general belief that increasing the number of vehicles leads to traffic jams and slows down traffic.

Apart from the traffic, Pune is considered the most livable city in the country. In general, traffic jams occur between 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The city's traffic congestion problem is increasing by the day. Ultimately, the state government has directed IIT Mumbai to examine traffic congestion in Pune.

On Thursday, March 9, ministry officials, IIT representatives, and municipal commissioners met via video conference to discuss traffic congestion in Pune. Municipal officials have suggested that a report be prepared on this issue.