Pune Residents Seek PMC Action as Pigeon Feeding Sparks Health Concerns

Contrary to its portrayal in Bollywood movies as a virtuous act, feeding pigeons can lead to serious consequences in reality, including fines from civic authorities and various respiratory disorders caused by pigeon excrement. Conditions such as bird fancier's lung (BFL) and hypersensitivity pneumonitis (HP) are increasingly prevalent in urban areas due to the proliferation of pigeon populations. These ailments, characterized by inflammatory lung reactions triggered by allergens in bird droppings, can escalate to conditions like pulmonary fibrosis if left untreated. Medical professionals and municipal authorities in Pune have issued warnings against pigeon feeding, citing the highly acidic nature of their droppings, which can easily spread through the air and exacerbate respiratory issues like bronchitis and asthma attacks.

Despite these warnings, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) appears lax in addressing the growing pigeon population and the health hazards associated with their droppings and feathers. While warning signs are posted, enforcement seems minimal, with only a nominal fine of Rs 500 imposed on individuals caught feeding pigeons. According to PMC signage, individuals with pre-existing lung conditions face a significantly higher risk—up to 60-65 percent—of contracting hypersensitive pneumonia due to exposure to pigeon-related allergens. Dr Avinash Bhondwe president of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Pune Chapter while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “ The number of pigeon feeders are increasing in Pune which poses serious health hazards. The pigeon droppings are acidic in nature and contain fungus and when inhaled can cause major lung deceases like hypersensitivity pneumonitis and if the particles in the pigeon excreta get accumulated in the lungs can cause fatal health issues.”

Karan Surwase a resident of Sangvi, shared his concerns, stating, "Pigeons are a major problem as they fly in large groups and litter the area. Pigeon droppings are acidic, are very difficult to clean and can cause various breathing ailments for humans, doctors have warned people not to feed pigeons in residential areas because they gather in huge numbers. The PMC should find a premanant solution to this problem." As there are no clear guidelines from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) about feeding and controlling pigeon population the civic authorities have no clear vision to tackle the problem other than imposing fines.

Dr Sarika Funde, Veterinary head of PMC, said, “We have already communicated to all the ward offices to impose fine on people caught feeding the pigeons. Singh boards with clear messages about health hazards have also been placed in the city. Some people do it out of superstition while they are unaware that it may cause serious respiratory issues. We have appealed to the public to use precautionary measures like installing pigeon nets in the balconies.” A senior PMC official emphasized on raising public awareness among senior citizens and children urging them to refrain from pigeon feeding. However, it is also observed that the pigeons are pet and breaded by some people who later used them for financial gains through betting on pigeon racing. The citizens have urged the civic authorities and the police to crack down on the cartel racing pigeons and feeding them.