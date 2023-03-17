Pune residents to get 40% property tax discount

The scheme for a 40% discount on property tax has been reinstated in the city, which is a major triumph for Pune residents. As a result, people in the Pune Municipal Corporation will now get a 40% property tax discount for self-occupied properties.

In addition to this scheme, 5 per cent maintenance expenditures from April 1, 2010, will also be waived off.

The decision will be approved by the cabinet at the next meeting. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil made the decision on Friday in Mumbai.

The state will be going to crucial local bodies elections, including the Pune Municipal Corporation Polls. Sensing the civic body polls, all the political parties have taken up the issue after the demands were raised by Pune residents.

The discount was given by the Pune civic body to residential property owners in Pune since the Panshet dam wall burst tragedy. The state government during the tenure of Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister had directed the PMC to cancel the discount scheme.