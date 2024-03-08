Pune RTO Flags 18 Online Cab Aggregators as Unauthorized, Demands Action

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has declared approximately eighteen cab aggregator services operating within Pune City as unauthorized due to their failure to acquire approval from the RTO. As a consequence, the affected firms have been instructed to cease operations on their applications and websites. These companies have been conducting business without the requisite licenses, prompting the RTO to take action following ongoing pressure from taxi drivers' and gig worker unions.

Under the provisions of Section 93 (1) of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, these companies are required to obtain permission before doing business. None of these companies have applied to the RTO office for a license. Therefore, the Pune Regional Transport Officer Sanjeev Bhor has written to the Transport Commissioner of Maharashtra State demanding a correspondence to the Special Inspector General of Cyber Cell to take action and take down the websites of such companies.

The list of illegal companies includes MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, RedBus, Gozo Cab, Savari, InDrive, Rapido, Car Bazar, Taxi Bazar, Bla Bla Car, Cab-E, One Way Cab, Quick Ryde, S Ride, GaddiBoking by Kuldew, Taxi Wars, RouteMatic, Owner Taxi These companies have not taken any permission from the RTO to provide services in the city. So the RTO has declared these companies illegal in Pune city. However, the fate of OLA and Uber will be decided in the upcoming meeting on March 11 regarding the aggregators.

Regional Transport Officer of Pune, Sanjeev Bhor while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “We have written to the Transport Commissioner of the State to coordinate with the Special Inspector General of the Cyber Cell and take strict actions against the mobile application and aggregators who are operating without any permission in Pune. A list of 18 such companies has been submitted to the Transport Commissioner. OLA and Uber have earlier taken temporary permissions however a decision will be taken in the upcoming meeting.”

The Indian Gig Workers Association was constantly protesting against the illegal aggregators in Pune. The online cab drivers called for a strike in Pune causing the commuters discomfort, however, the strike has been temporarily called off by the cab drivers after the Pune RTO decided to take action on the concerned apps.

Dr Keshav Nana Kshirsaga president of the Indian Gig Workers Association while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “Pune RTO has started action against the vehicles of Uber's Everest fleet and other online cab companies and Pune RTO has requested to the Director General of Police Cyber Cell to take action against the said apps.

Pune RTO Sanjeev Bhor has assured that appropriate legal action will be taken against the cab companies in a meeting of Pune RTA under the chairmanship of Hon'ble District Collector on Monday 11 March 24. But if the administration takes an unfair decision on Monday, the agitation will be intensified and the strike will continue.”