Pune: Ruby Hall Hospital faces scrutiny over allegations of mismanagement and harassment

Pune witnessed a protest led by the Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction, focusing on allegations of mismanagement at Ruby Hall Hospital. The demonstration also addressed claims of sexual harassment involving a hospital administration officer, a situation linked to the tragic suicide of a female employee.

Key figures from the Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction, including Ajay Bhosale and Nana Bhangire, spearheaded the protest and demanded a comprehensive investigation into the female staff member's untimely death at Ruby Hall. In response, the hospital management swiftly placed the HR head on forced leave, pending a police inquiry.

According to FPJ reports, Ali Daruwala, an Advisor at Ruby Hall Clinic, confirmed the developments, underlining that the protest organized by Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction, and led by Ajay Bhosale and Nana Bhangire, sought an inquiry into the female staff member's demise. The hospital's immediate action involved placing the HR head on forced leave, awaiting the completion of the police investigation. The protest was disbanded after their demands were met.