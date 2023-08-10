Pune school bus packed with 92 students, RTO takes swift action

Negligence among school bus drivers persists in Pimpri Chinchwad as an alarming incident unfolds. A shocking 92 students were crammed into the school bus of Excellent School in Moshi, Pune – a vehicle meant to accommodate only 42. This blatant disregard for safety has sparked widespread outrage. The Pimpri Chinchwad RTO promptly imposed a hefty fine of Rs 12,000 on the bus driver, ABP Maza reported.

The baffling question remains, why were so many students allowed to board the bus? The overcrowding led to a distressing scenario where 92 students were squeezed in so tightly that they struggled to breathe. According to reports, Officials from the Pimpri Chinchwad Regional Transport Office intervened swiftly, seizing the bus and taking immediate action. The school's principal was summoned to the scene, and arrangements were made for separate buses to accommodate the students. This operation transpired recently within the Moshi area. The bus driver responsible was slapped with a fine of Rs 12,000.

This disconcerting episode underscores the urgent need for stringent safety measures and responsible behaviour among school bus drivers to safeguard the lives of students entrusted to their care.