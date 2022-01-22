Pune School Reopen: Decision to reopen schools in Pune today

A decision is likely to be taken today regarding Pune School reopen and restrictions in Pune district. A decision is likely to be taken at the Corona review meeting to be held in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. BJP leader Chandrakant Patil has also demanded that the school be started by enforcing the rules. Against this backdrop, a major decision is likely to be made today. The meeting has been organized on the background of increasing the number of corona patients in the district including Pune city. Both the Municipal Commissioners and the Mayor will be present at the meeting to be attended by Ajit Pawar. 16,618 corona patients were found in Pune district yesterday. Although the number of patients in Corona is increasing, schools in the city will have to start.

The decision of schools in Pune will be taken in today's meeting of Ajit Pawar. Opinions of parents, doctors, task force will be taken into consideration. The number of patients in Pune has been increasing significantly since last week. The decision to start the school will be taken after considering all these, informed Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.