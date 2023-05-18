Pune: Section 144 enforced within 100 meters of polling centres for Gram Panchayat by-elections

The Election Commission of India has announced the Gram Panchayat by-elections in Pune. As a result, an election code of conduct has been implemented in the concerned constituencies from April 18 until the election results. The voting is scheduled to take place on May 18, and the counting of votes will occur on May 19.

People can vote for the election at certain locations: Zilla Parishad (ZP) primary school in Manjri Khurd Gram Panchayat area, at booth numbers 1 and 2. Additionally, they can vote at ZP primary school in Bhavdi Grampanchayat area and ZP primary school in Bakori Grampanchayat area. All these locations fall under the Lonikand police station's authority.

To ensure the election runs smoothly and to prevent any unexpected problems or illegal activities, Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik has announced a rule. Section 144 has been put in place, which means no campaigning or gatherings are allowed within 100 meters of the polling centre. This rule will be effective from May 18 at 12:01 am until the polling process is completed.

All shops, establishments, hotels, and businesses located within 100 meters of the polling centers must remain closed. Any violation of Section 144 will be taken seriously, and strict action will be taken against those who do not comply. Offenders will be charged under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).