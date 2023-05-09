Pune: Self-proclaimed journalist arrested for fraud and molestation

The Loni Kalbhor police have arrested Hanumant Rajkumar Survase, a fraudulent journalist who demanded Rs. 91,000 from a woman to obtain a school leave certificate for her daughter. Survase, who is 27 years old and resides in Malimala, Loni Kalbhor on Solapur Road, has been identified as the individual posing as a journalist.

Survase, who runs a YouTube channel, took advantage of a woman's financial difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic. The woman was unable to pay her child's school fees, so she approached Survase for assistance and ultimately decided to withdraw her child from school. However, the school refused to issue a leaving certificate for the child. Survase then demanded Rs. 1 lakh from the woman, claiming it was necessary to obtain the leaving certificate.

The police have revealed that the victim who filed the complaint knew the accused personally. Survase pretended to help the victim obtain her daughter's school leaving certificate and, in doing so, took Rs. 91,000 from her. When the victim went to Kadamwak Vasti to inquire about the money, Survase allegedly assaulted and molested her, using his status as a journalist to intimidate her.

A 49-year-old woman from Hinjewadi lodged the complaint at the Loni Kalbhor police station. The incident took place on March 21, 2023, at a school located in Kadamwak. Police Sub Inspector Pramod Hambir is currently investigating the case.