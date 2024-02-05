Pune: Shirdale Ghat Continues to Witness Accidents, Citizens Demand Cement Embankments on the Roadside

Pune: An accident took place at Shirdale Dhamani Ghat in Shirdale (Taluka Ambegaon) in the middle of the night. The tempo was badly damaged and the driver and conductor as well as the potato trader survived. It is learned that the tempo, loaded with potatoes from Gulani (Taluka Khed), was going to Srigonda. Around 1 AM, the tempo overturned at Shirdale Ghat. Balasaheb Borhade, Vikram Borhade, and Seema Borhade of Dhamani, who live nearby, said that the tempo was badly damaged and the driver, conductor, and trader narrowly escaped unhurt.

This is the third to fourth major accident in the last year and Shirdale Gram Panchayat and Dhamani Gram Panchayat have been repeatedly demanding the public works department to install cement embankments. Sarpanch of Dhamani village Reshma Borhade, Sarpanch of Shirdale village Jayshree Tambe, Deputy Sarpanch Bipin Chaudhary, and Gram Panchayat members have questioned whether the Public Works Department is waiting for anyone to die.

One person sustained serious injuries and two suffered minor injuries. However, Shirdale's former deputy sarpanch Mayur Sarde has demanded that the concerned department should take immediate cognizance of the frequent accidents and start the work by accepting the demand for installing cement embankments.

"The road has seen an increase in traffic since the work on the road. Schoolchildren, women laborers and farmers in Shirdale frequent the road. We will again submit a memorandum to both the gram panchayats public works department and take cognizance and get the work on track."- Reshma Borade



