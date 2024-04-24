Pune Shocker: Father Hires Goons to Kill Son, Six Arrested After Contract Killing Attempt Fails

A shooting incident occurred in broad daylight on Jangli Maharaj Road (JM Road) in Pune on April 16 at around 3:30 pm. Two unidentified individuals dressed up as Swiggy delivery boy, wearing helmets, approached Dheeraj Dineshchandra Argade (38 years old, residing at Kohinoor Estate, Mula Road, Wakdewadi, Khadki), who is a Pune-based construction business owner. They attempted to shoot him, but the gun malfunctioned, allowing Dheeraj to escape unscathed. The authorities promptly registered a case and launched an investigation. Shockingly, the inquiry uncovered that Dheeraj Argade's father orchestrated a contract and paid hired assassins to eliminate his son. The police have arrested Dineshchandra alias Balasaheb Shankarao Argade and six others in connection with this incident.

According to the police, the assailants fled towards the Shivajinagar Gaothan area after committing the crime. Accordingly, the police initiated an investigation and the investigation team of the Crime Branch Unit-1 checked almost 250 CCTV cameras at JM Road and nearby area till Suthardhara, Kothrud. The technical analysis of the CCTV footage led to the arrest of the primary accused Praveen Tukaram Kudle (resident of Sutardhara, Kothrud). During interrogation, Kudle confessed to committing the crime with his accomplice Yogesh Damodar Jadhav (age 39, resident of Suthardhara, Kothrud). Further questioning Kudle and Jadhav the police learnt that the accused had earlier attacked the complainant Sky Stories Hotel in Pashan with a sharp weapon, however, the complainant dodged the blow and escaped the attack, however, his right hand was injured in the attack. Further, the police arrested the accused Chetan Arun Pokle who was responsible for the attack near Sky Stories Hotel.

Read More: Financial services platform Northern Arc secures $80 mn funding from IFC

Further investigation revealed that a contract to kill Dheeraj Dineshchandra Argade was given by Prashant Vilas Gadge (age 38, resident of Warje) and Ashok Laxman Thombre (age 48, resident of Erandwane). The police immediately arrested Gadge and Thombre and further investigation revealed that the plan to kill Dheeraj was hatched by Dineshchandra alias Balasaheb Shankarao Argade who is the father of the complainant. The police arrested Dineshchandra and while interrogating he confessed to paying Rs 75 lakh to the assailants to kill his son in both instances out of which Rs 25 lakh was paid as an advance payment and the remaining amount was to be paid after the killing.

A case under sections 307 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3(25) of the Arms Act and other relevant sections was earlier registered at the Shivajinagar police station. The police have arrested the accused and

The Police have arrested 6 people in this case and the court has ordered police custody till April 30 for further investigation. The accused Praveen alias Parya Kudle is an on-record criminal and was earlier booked for attempt to murder, riots, assault and nine other crimes by the Kothrud police. The police have recovered one country-made pistol with one live bullet, Swiggy uniforms used for disguise, a Swiggy delivery bag and other things from the arrested accused. While the reason for planning the killing is yet to be determined further investigation is carried out by the Crime Branch.