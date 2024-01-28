Pune Shocker: Woman Techie Shot Dead by Lover in Hinjawadi, Accused Arrested

A 26-year-old woman techie was allegedly shot dead by her boyfriend in Maharashtra's Pune district, as reported by news agency PTI on Sunday. The incident occurred at a lodge in the Hinjawadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Saturday (January 28). According to a senior police official, the motive behind the killing is yet to be determined. The accused, identified as Nigam from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested in Mumbai. The deceased worked in an IT firm in Hinjawadi.

"The accused, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was staying in a lodge in Hinjawadi where he met the deceased. Preliminary information suggests that on Saturday night, he shot the woman and fled. We were informed about the incident this morning," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Bapu Bangar, as reported by PTI.

The man was traced and detained in Mumbai and is being brought to Pune for further investigation, according to the official. "The motive is yet to be clear. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC at Hinjawadi police station, and further investigation is ongoing," the official added.