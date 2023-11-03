Pune: Six patients stuck in lift at Sassoon hospital

A situation unfolded at Sassoon General Hospital where a total of six individuals, including patients, became stranded in an elevator. This incident occurred in the new building of the hospital on Friday, with the elevator stuck between the fourth and fifth floors. Among the six individuals affected, five were men, and one was a woman.

Upon receiving the call at approximately 11:50 am, the fire brigade acted promptly by dispatching a fire engine and a rescue van to the scene.

Meanwhile, the administration was in a state of chaos as citizens got stuck in the elevator. After tireless efforts of firemen, staff and security guards, six persons were successfully evacuated.



