Pune-Solapur Highway accident claims lives of truck driver and nephew

A tragic incident occurred on the Pune-Solapur Highway involving a collision between a goods truck and a sugarcane tractor. The driver of the truck and his nephew lost their lives at the scene of the accident. The collision between the truck and tractor took place in Patas on the Pune-Solapur Highway, around 2 am on Thursday.

Based on the available information, the goods truck was travelling at a high speed towards Pune, while the sugarcane tractor was in the process of crossing the road. Unfortunately, the truck collided with the tractor at that very moment. The tractor driver suffered minor injuries, whereas the truck driver, Bibhishan Hake, and his nephew, Vaibhav Hake, tragically lost their lives instantly as a result of the collision. The impact of the iron angles being transported by the truck caused the fatal outcome.

Upon receiving the news, the local police promptly arrived at the scene and immediately arranged for the injured individuals to be transported to a nearby hospital. However, despite the efforts, the doctors at the hospital sadly pronounced Bibhishan Hake and his 18-year-old nephew, Vaibhav Hake, deceased. It is noteworthy that Vaibhav, who had recently achieved commendable results in his HSC examination, tragically lost his life in this unfortunate incident.