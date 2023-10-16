Pune: Speeding dumper rams into biker in Kondhwa, claims 1 life

In a tragic incident on October 15, 2023, at around 1:15 p.m. near a college in Kondhwa, a motorcycle rider lost his life in a collision with a speeding dumper. The victim, identified as Ashok Ashtake, was riding his motorcycle at the time. The dumper was allegedly driven by Namdev Kisanrao Kendre, who is accused of operating the vehicle at an excessive speed, as per reports.

Ashok Ashtake suffered severe injuries in the collision, ultimately leading to his untimely demise. Sharad Bibhishan Sanade filed a formal complaint against Namdev Kisanrao Kendre, holding him responsible for the damage to Ashok's motorcycle and, tragically, his death.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 304(a), 279, 338, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 184, 134(a)(b) of the Motor Vehicle Act.