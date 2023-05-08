Pune: ST bus collides with parked Shivshahi bus, kills mechanic assistant

Tragedy struck when an ST bus failed to brake while being driven through the parking lot of the Vallabhnagar depot and collided with a Shivshahi bus parked in front of it. Shilpa Kailash Gedam, a 38-year-old assistant in the mechanic department, was inspecting the oil of the Shivshahi bus when she was caught between the two buses. Unfortunately, she suffered serious injuries in the accident and passed away.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 am on Monday and the Vallabhnagar depot administration has filed a complaint at the Pimpri police station. As a result, a case has been registered against Prashant Wadkar, the driver of the Partur depot who was operating the bus at the time of the accident.

As per reports, the driver of the bus was attempting to move it from the Partoor (Jalna) depot's parking lot. Prashant Ramesh Wadkar, the bus conductor from Partur depot, sat in the driver's seat to move the Ahmedpur depot bus. However, when he started the bus, it failed to brake and collided with Shilpa, who was checking the oil of the Shivshahi bus parked in front of her. Both buses crushed Shilpa in the process, causing her serious injuries. She was rushed to the hospital for treatment but unfortunately passed away.