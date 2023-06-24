Pune: Student threatens professor with explicit video, demands extortion

A shocking incident unfolded when a student made a WhatsApp call to his professor, threatening to tarnish the university's reputation and sharing an explicit video of the professor. The student demanded a sum of $5,000 in exchange for not spreading the video online. Shockingly, it was revealed that the student was responsible for sexually assaulting the professor.

The Hadapsar police have taken action by registering a case against the accused, identified as Mayank Singh (26) from Patna, Bihar. The incident came to light when the 36-year-old professor from Manjari filed a complaint at the Hadapsar police station. This distressing ordeal has been ongoing since March 2020.

As per the police investigation, the victim holds the position of a professor at a university. Mayank Singh initiated contact with the victim via Instagram and subsequently coerced them into a WhatsApp video call, pressuring them to undress under the threat of defamation within the university. Mayank recorded a video of the incident, which later circulated widely on Instagram. Subsequently, the victim received multiple audio and video calls from a different account.

Another Instagram ID sent explicit videos of the complainant to both the complainant and her spouse, demanding a payment of $5,000. The blackmailer threatened to distribute the explicit videos everywhere if the payment was not made. As soon as the complainant's husband learned about this, they promptly rushed to the police.

Senior Police Inspector Arvind Gokule stated, "The incident occurred two years ago, involving sextortion. The student involved is currently not in Pune, and the professor has resigned from his position there. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway regarding the extortion and the demand for money."