Pune: Temporary traffic diversion implemented as construction begins for pedestrian subway at Kasba Peth, check details here

Construction work on the Pune Metro project has begun in Kasba Peth, undertaken by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. As part of this project, a pedestrian subway will be built connecting Kasba Peth metro station to Budhwar Peth metro station. To accommodate these construction activities, temporary traffic adjustments have been put in place in the designated area, specifically from Pavle Chowk to Kamla Nehru Chowk (Agarwala Road) in Kasba Peth.

The Pune Police Traffic Department issued a circular informing citizens of the modifications. The pedestrian subway will be built between Sattoti Chowk in Kasba Peth to the Budhwar Peth Metro Station. As a result, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and heavy vehicles travelling from Pawle Chowk to Kamla Nehru Hospital have been temporarily restricted. Vijayakumar Magar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, has advised all vehicles, excluding two-wheelers, to take alternate roads at this time.

For motorists traveling towards Kamla Nehru Hospital via Agarwal Road from Pavle Chowk, the following alternative routes are suggested:

From Pawle Chowk, take Punyashwar Road to Kumbharves Chowk, then turn right onto Baburao Awad Path Road to reach the desired destination.

From Pawle Chowk, take Dagdi Pal Road via Manik Chowk to Phadke Houd Chowk, then proceed on Ganesh Road to reach the desired destination.

Alternative routes from Kamla Nehru Hospital Chowk to Pavle Chowk via Agarwal Road for motorists

For motorists traveling from Kamla Nehru Hospital Chowk to Pavle Chowk via Agarwal Road, the following alternative routes are recommended:

From Kamla Nehru Chowk, take a left turn onto Maharana Pratap Road, continue to Devjibaba Chowk, then proceed on Ganesh Road to reach the destination.

From Kamla Nehru Chowk, turn right via Baburao Awhad Path to Kasba Peth Regional Office, then take a left turn via Kumbharves to Veer Santaji Ghorpade Road, leading to the destination.

During the construction of the pedestrian subway, these temporary traffic adjustments aim to ensure a smooth flow of automobiles and pedestrian safety. To avoid inconvenience, commuters should get familiar with alternative routes and schedule their journey accordingly.