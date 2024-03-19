Pune: Three Leopard Cubs Found in a Sugarcane Field in Inamgaon

Pune: Three leopard cubs were found by sugarcane cutters at Inamgaon in Shirur district. Panic has gripped the sugarcane workers and farmers after puppies were found in the fields of Madhukar Machale, a farmer.

Last week, four leopards were spotted by farmers in a sugarcane field near the settlement on Mandavgan Farata, Shirasgaon Kata Shive. The leopards had attacked and mauled two calves of hybrid cows. There is panic among the farmers of the area as leopards are constantly sighted. It has become dangerous to step out of the house in the middle of the night. The farmers have demanded that the leopards be taken care of by setting up cages.