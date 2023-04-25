Pune to face water shortage due to repair work; check details here

The civic water supply department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will undertake urgent repair work at several water pumping stations, leading to a temporary water shortage in a large part of the city on Thursday.

According to a statement by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), repair and maintenance work has been scheduled at multiple locations including Parvati, Pune Cantonment, Warje water works, Chandni Chowk water tank, Gandhi Bhavan, SNDT, Swargate, Bhama Askhed, Vadgaon, Holkar water works, and Chaturshingi water tank.

As per the statement issued, the PMC has announced that repair and maintenance work will be carried out on April 27 at water purification plants and pumping stations, requiring a complete shutdown of water supply for the entire day. Water supply will be resumed on Friday but with low pressure.

The areas that will not receive water on Thursday are:

Pashan, Bhugaon, Bavdhan, Someshwarwadi, Sutarwadi, Sus road, Kakade city, Warje-Malwadi, Kothrud, Karvenagar, Baner, Balewadi, Gokhalenagar, Shivajinagar, Senapati Bapat road, Bhosalenagar, Bhandarkar road, Prabhat road, APte road, Ghole road, Erandwane, SNDT area, University, Kirkee, Sangamwadi, Mula road, Kirkee Cantonment Board, Aundh, Bopodi, Sanewadi, Sakalnagar, Sahakarnagar, Padmavati, Bibewadi, Salisbury Park, Parvati gaothan, Meethanagar, and Kondhwa Khurd.

In addition, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a weekly water cut in the city due to reduced water storage levels in the dams caused by high consumption and evaporation.