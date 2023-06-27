Pune to host five ICC World Cup matches after 27 years of wait

After nearly 27 years, Pune's anticipation for hosting One Day International (ODI) cricket World Cup matches is finally over. The recently released schedule includes Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium in Gahunje as the venue for five matches. This marks a significant milestone for Pune, as it will be hosting its first-ever World Cup match.

The MCA stadium in Gahunje was supposed to be the venue for the ICC World Cup in 2011. However, due to construction delays, the stadium was not completed on time, and Pune missed the opportunity to host the prestigious event. The construction, originally supposed to be finished in 2010, was delayed and ultimately completed in 2012.

In that very year, India achieved a historic victory in the ICC World Cup, securing their second championship title with Mahendra Singh Dhoni as captain. The MCA stadium in Gahunje is now fully prepared to host matches in Pune, starting from October 19. The first match in Pune will be held between India and Bangladesh.

Here is the schedule of matches to be held at Pune's Gahunje Stadium:

India Vs Bangladesh - October 19, 2023

Afghanistan Vs Qualifier II - October 30, 2023

New Zealand Vs South Africa - November 1, 2023

England Vs Qualifier I - November 8, 2023

Australia Vs Bangladesh - November 12, 2023

It's worth mentioning that the previous ODI cricket match held in Pune for the ICC World Cup took place at Nehru Stadium in Swargate back in 1996. The match occurred on February 29, 1996, between Kenya and West Indies, resulting in a victory for Kenya by a margin of 73 runs.