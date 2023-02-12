Pune to witness intense cold as temperature likely to drop below 10°C

Nights in Pune are expected to take a sharp turn over the next few days as a significant drop in minimum temperatures is in store for the city. This could bring the much-needed respite to Puneites, dealing with severely hot afternoons over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that minimum temperatures would fall gradually to as low as 8C or 9C between February 12 and February 15. "This sharp fall in temperature is after the passage of a western disturbance through the Western Himalayan region, and causing cold winds to flow over central India from north India," said Anupam Kashyapi, the head of IMD Pune's weather forecasting division.

Kashyapi urged citizens to take precautions to protect themselves from the sudden cold weather. "Wearing warm clothing in the night, covering the head, hands and even body, and staying dry are some of the ways to stay protected. People are also advised to stay hydrated and avoid exposure to cold winds for long periods," he said. The sharp drop in temperature is likely till February 15, but the weather is expected to gradually improve after that, Kashyapi said.