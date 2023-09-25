Pune: Tourist drowns to death at Junnar Naneghat

In a distressing turn of events, a tourist hailing from Baroda, Gujarat, lost his life in a drowning incident while visiting Junnar Naneghat in the Junnar Taluka. The victim, identified as 42-year-old Sanjay Balmukund Kedia, a resident of Sun Pharma Road, Vadodara, Gujarat, met with the unfortunate fate.

The incident came to light when Prakash Baigani, resident of Wakad, Pune, lodged a formal complaint with the local police. Sanjay and Prakash had embarked on a visit to Naneghat for a rain bath and had chosen to stay at a nearby resort. Tragedy struck when the two ventured into the waters of a stream behind the resort for a bath, and Sanjay tragically drowned, unable to gauge the water's depth.

The police inspector, Narayan Pawar, confirmed that the authorities have registered a case of accidental death in connection with this unfortunate incident.