Pune: Tragic Accident Claims Life of Toddler in Shikrapur, Girl Fatally Burnt by Boiling Water

Shikrapur (Pune): A girl died after she was burnt by hot water in Jaitgaon Budruk (Shirur). The deceased has been identified as Ritika Rahul Umap (1.5 years), a resident of Jaitgaon Budruk in the Shirur district.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Belapur Slum, Several Houses Gutted (Watch Video)



Anita Umap was cooking at her house in Jaitgaon when she heated water to make vegetables. One-and-a-half-year-old Ritika accidentally tumbled the pot and suffered burns from the boiling water. Ritika fell unconscious and was brought to Shikrapur for treatment.

The doctors declared Hrithika dead upon arrival.



Rahul Subhash Umap informed the Shikrapur police station about the incident. The police have registered a case of accidental death. Police constable Ganesh Karpe is investigating further.