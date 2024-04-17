Pune: Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Life of 17-Year-Old in Purandar

Garade (Pune): Shubham Somnath Chaudhary (17) died on the spot after being struck by lightning after sudden cloudy weather in Purandar saw wind and lightning on Wednesday.

Shubham Chaudhary was bowling when the boys were playing cricket in Group No. 118 in Patharwadi (Purandar) when he removed his slippers from his feet. He was then struck by lightning, thrown 8-10 feet away, and died on the spot. One person sustained minor injuries. The other eight to 10 children were not injured. Divisional officer Rajaram Bhame has initiated a panchnama proceedings from the revenue department of Purandar tehsil office and further investigation is being carried out by the staff of Saswad police station.