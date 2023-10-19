Pune: Two arrested for selling India vs Bangladesh match tickets at exorbitant prices

In a crackdown on illegal ticket scalping, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch apprehended two individuals who were selling tickets for the India vs. Bangladesh cricket match at exorbitant prices. The accused, Ravi Lingappa Devkar and Ajit Suresh Kadam, were taken into custody in a late-night operation conducted at Mukai Chowk, Rawet, as per reports.

With the ICC Cricket World Cup in full swing, excitement has been building in the city. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje is hosting five international matches, including India vs. Bangladesh.

According to reports, The Pimpri-Chinchwad police had already heightened security measures in an effort to curtail black-market ticket sales. Undercover officers had been actively patrolling the vicinity of the stadium for several days. Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch team uncovered the ticket scalping operation near Kohinoor Society at Mukai Chowk, Rawet. A sting operation was swiftly carried out, leading to the arrest of Devkar and Kadam. The police also seized five tickets for the India vs. Bangladesh match, two mobile phones valued at ₹38,000, and ₹7,000 in cash, amounting to a total value of ₹51,000. Subsequent investigations revealed that an accomplice, Yunus Shaikh, had supplied the tickets to the arrested individuals. Consequently, a case has been registered against all three suspects for cheating at the Rawet police station.

The police action against ticket scalping aims to send a strong message, ensuring that cricket fans can enjoy the matches without falling victim to exploitative black-market schemes.