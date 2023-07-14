Pune: Two brothers arrested for raping minor, issuing death threats to parents

A distressing incident has been uncovered in the Uruli Kanchan area of Pune, where a 17-year-old minor was subjected to repeated acts of sexual assault by two brothers over a span of 15 days. Furthermore, the parents of the victim were threatened with death, causing them intense fear through the menacing display of a scythe. This shocking occurrence occurred on Wednesday (12th) in the Dattawadi locality.

Based on the provided details, the mother of the victim girl lodged a complaint at Loni Kalbhor Police Station. Subsequently, the police initiated legal proceedings against Irfan Sheikh (Mujawar) and Ayub Sheikh (Mujawar) and took them into custody.

As per the police report, the mother of the victim girl, residing in the Dattawadi area, became suspicious and went outside late at night. During this time, Ayub was observed near the room where the girl was studying. Upon opening the door to the girl's room, Irfan was found inside. However, upon noticing the presence of the girl's mother, both individuals quickly fled the scene.

After the girl's mother questioned her, she revealed that two men had been repeatedly raping her for the past fifteen days while threatening to harm her parents. Following this disturbing incident, the girl's mother lodged a complaint at the Lonikalbhor police station. Consequently, the police have registered a case against both perpetrators under the Prevention of Rape and Child Sexual Abuse Act and have taken them into custody. However, in response to this heinous crime, outraged citizens have called for a bandh in Uruli Kanchan tomorrow.