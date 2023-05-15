Pune: Two missing as nine girls drown in Khadakwasla dam

Nine girls drowned while swimming in Khadakwasla dam at Gorhe Khurd village. Seven of them were rescued by local residents, but two are still missing. The Haveli police and fire brigade personnel have arrived at the scene and are conducting a search operation to locate the missing girls.

According to sources, a group of nine girls had gone for a swim at Khadakwasla Dam near Kalmadi Farm House in Gorhe Khurd village earlier today. However, as they were unable to assess the depth of the water, all nine girls began to drown. Fortunately, nearby residents who were present for funeral rites quickly came to their aid and rescued seven of the girls. Sadly, two girls between the ages of sixteen and seventeen are still unaccounted for. The search for the missing girls is currently underway.

As soon as the locals became aware of the situation, they promptly informed the Haveli Police Station. Assistant Police Inspector Nitin Nam and Police Constable Dinesh Kolekar were dispatched to the scene. Furthermore, officials from the PMRDA fire brigade also arrived at the site to assist in the search operation for the two missing girls.