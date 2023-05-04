Pune waste management initiatives showcased to foreign delegates

A group of 18 foreign guests visited the waste depots located in Devachi Uruli and Fursungi on Wednesday. During the visit, they were shown the processing plants, waste capping, biomining procedures, as well as plantation and other eco-friendly works.

As part of the 'Swachh Bharat' mission, various waste management experiments are being conducted in different cities across India. A group of 18 foreign delegates visited India to learn about these initiatives. Out of the 18, 14 delegates were from different countries in Africa, while one delegate each was from Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan in Asia.

During their two-day visit to Pune, they learned about the transportation process to the waste processing plants, as well as the direct processing initiatives and the biomining process used on old stored waste. The delegates were also provided with information from Municipal officials about the production of centralized manure from these projects.

The 65-acre garbage dump at Devachi Uruli and Fursungi is being cleaned up using biomining by a Bhumi green company, and the waste that had been stored there for several years is not being re-littered. The open waste has been scientifically capped and transformed into a garden since 2002. Additionally, a 200 MT waste treatment plant has been established on the site, producing organic fertilizer that is now available for agriculture at a reasonable price. Furthermore, trees have been planted on the unused land.