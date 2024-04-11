Pune: Water Pipeline Burst Causes Disruption in Pimpri's Eastern Parts

Pimpri: A water pipeline supplying water to the eastern part of the city suddenly burst around 11 am on Thursday. Thousands of liters of water were washed away as the water line burst. The water extraction was stopped and repair work was taken up. This has affected the water supply in Bhosari, Moshi, Charholi and other areas.

Ajay Suryawanshi, the executive engineer of the PMC's water supply department, said the water supply in many areas was disrupted on Thursday evening and low-pressure water supply would be restored on Friday.



Thousands of liters of water were wasted till it was realized that the water line had burst. The water supply to the channel was cut off after it was reported that the water line had burst. Motor pumps were installed to draw water. The water supply department team then started repairing the water line. Officials said the water supply will be restored only after the water lines are repaired.

Water supply cut off in these areas

Water supply has been stopped in Charholi, Moshi, Dudulgaon, Borhadewadi, Chauviswadi, Vadmukhwadi, Dehu Road, Chakrapani Colony, Indrayani Nagar, SadguruNagar, Sector No. 4, 6, 9, 11, 13 of the authority.

"The water supply through the channel to the eastern part of the city was cut off on Thursday due to the bursting of the water line. Repair work is underway. Once that happens, water will be released into the city's tanks through the channel. The tanks won't fill up right away. As a result, water supply in the eastern parts of the city will remain disrupted for at least two days."

- Ajay Suryavanshi, Executive Engineer, Municipal Corporation