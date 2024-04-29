Pune Weather Update: City Records Hottest Day Of the Year at 43.3°C As Temperatures Soar

Heatwave conditions persist in Pune as the Koregaon Park area logged its hottest day of the year on March 28, with a scorching maximum temperature of 43.3 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts a high of 43.0 degrees Celsius with mainly clear skies from April 29 to May 05.In the NDA region of Pune, temperatures have soared to 40.0 degrees Celsius, with the IMD anticipating a rise to 43.0 degrees Celsius between April 29 and May 05.

Similarly, the Lohegaon airport area has recorded a peak temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius, with the IMD projecting a climb to 43.0 degrees Celsius under mainly clear skies from April 29 to May 05. The Pashan region saw its mercury soar to 41.0 degrees Celsius, with the IMD expecting temperatures to reach 43.0 degrees Celsius with mainly clear skies from April 29 to May 05. Meanwhile, the Shivajinagar region recorded a maximum temperature of 41.3 degrees Celsius, with the IMD predicting a peak of 43.0 degrees Celsius under mainly clear skies. Amid the relentless heatwave, health experts advise citizens to take precautionary measures, urging them to avoid exposure to the sun, particularly during the afternoon, to prevent sunstroke.