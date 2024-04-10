Pune Weather Update: Maximum Temperature Drops, IMD Predicts Rain in Next Week

Pune continues to grapple with scorching temperatures as the mercury soared to a maximum of 40.8 degrees Celsius in the Koregaon area on April 9. According to the latest forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures are expected to remain steady around 40.0 degrees Celsius from April 10th to April 16th in Koregaon. The skies are predicted to be predominantly clear, occasionally turning partly cloudy towards the afternoon or evening. Rainfall is anticipated in some parts of Pune on April 15 and 16, offering a potential respite from the relentless heat wave.

On April 9th, the NDA and Lohegaon Airport area experienced a peak temperature of 38.9 degrees Celsius. Looking ahead, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a consistent maximum temperature of 39.0 degrees Celsius from April 10th to April 12th. However, a slight increase of 1.0 degree Celsius in the maximum temperature is anticipated from April 13th to April 16th in the same region, indicating a potential escalation in the heat levels as the week progresses.

The Pashan region in Pune recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius on April 09 a two-degree dip in the maximum temperature is forecast by the IMD from April 10 to April 16 in Pashan. While the Shivajinagar region recorded a maximum temperature of 39.0 degrees Celsius in April the IMD predicts a steady maximum temperature till April 12, however, the forecast states a 1.0-degree Celsius rise in temperature from April 13 to April 16.

