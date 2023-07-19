Pune witnesses spike in dengue cases, records first fatality this year

With the arrival of the monsoon, the city has witnessed a surge in dengue cases. In the month of July alone, there were 110 suspected cases, out of which 12 were confirmed to be dengue. Tragically, this marks the first dengue-related fatality of the year. The total number of dengue cases this year has now reached 582.

The incidence of dengue cases within Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits has shown a notable increase since July commenced. During January to June of the current year, there were 472 cases suspected of dengue, with 21 of them confirmed as dengue patients. All the diagnosed cases were identified between January and March, while no cases were reported from April to June. In May, there were 27 suspected dengue cases, and this figure rose to 54 in June. As of July, the number of suspected cases has reached 110, out of which 12 have been confirmed as dengue cases, according to the reports.

During the month of July, one death attributed to dengue was reported. This marks the first recorded dengue-related fatality in the past year, as documented by the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Simultaneously, a singular case of chikungunya was identified during the same period. Thus far, a cumulative total of three chikungunya cases have been reported for the entire year.

In July, notices were served to 54 residential and commercial establishments for the identification of mosquito breeding sites. This initiative resulted in the imposition of fines amounting to Rs. 30,800. Over the course of the entire year, 547 such notices have been issued, with the overall collection of fines reaching Rs. 1,23,900.