Pune witnesses widespread shutdown as Maratha leaders calls for bandh

Aundh, Baner, and several other areas in Pune city came to a standstill as the Maratha Kranti Morcha called for a bandh to protest and draw attention to recent police actions against fasting activists in Jalna who were demanding reservations for the Maratha community.

The bandh commenced at Parihar Chowk in Aundh at 10:30 a.m. and later spread to various areas such as Baner, Balewadi, Pashan, Mhalunge, Sus, Bopodi, Sutar Wadi, and more. Solidarity for the cause was evident in various parts of the city, including the Babu Genu area near Mandai in Budhwar Peth.

Nana Walke, an organizer and member of the Maratha Kranti Morcha, explained that the bandh aimed to condemn the police's use of force, specifically a lathi charge, against their community members during a peaceful protest in Jalna. The Morcha presented a list of appeals, including the demand for Maratha community reservations without discrimination, reservations for individuals with valid caste certificates, suspension of police officers responsible for the lathi charge, compensation for the Sarathi Institution, conducting a census in Maharashtra, and constructing Marathi Vasatigruha in Baner and Balewadi.

Maratha community members expressed concerns about false accusations and arrests, urging the police to conduct thorough investigations before taking action against individuals. They also voiced support for Manoj Jarange Patil, who is on a hunger strike. Around 500 to 1,000 people joined the bandh in Pune city, demonstrating their unwavering solidarity with the Maratha Kranti Morcha's cause.