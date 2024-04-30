Pune: Woman and Her Granddaughter Dies in Truck Accident While Waiting for Bus to Kolhapur, Driver Arrested

A grandmother and granddaughter who were waiting for a private bus to go to Kolhapur were hit by an Eicher truck and died at midnight on Saturday (27th) at Bhumkar Bridge-Narhe area. The truck driver has been arrested in this case.

The grandmother and granddaughter who died in the accident have been identified as Sheetal Siddharam Patil (age 42) and Aboli Suraj Shetke (6). Rohan Patil (19, resident Narhe) has filed a complaint in Sinhagad police station. Accordingly, the truck driver Pandurang Sunil Pinate (28, Tugaon, Bhalki District, Belgaum District, Karnataka) has been arrested.



According to the police, the Patil family had left for Kolhapur around 11:15 on Saturday night. The Patil family was waiting for a private passenger bus on the outer ring road. Sheetal Patil had taken her granddaughter Aboli to her side. At that time, a speeding truck driver hit Sheetal and Aboli. Both were seriously injured in the accident. He was immediately admitted to the hospital. However, both of them died before the treatment. Police sub-inspector Asmita Lad is investigating the case further.