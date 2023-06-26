Pune: Woman assaulted and blackmailed by ex-husband and his friends, probe on

The Pune police have initiated an investigation into a distressing case where a 23-year-old woman was reportedly subjected to repeated physical assaults in both 2020 and 2021 by her ex-husband and five of his acquaintances. Additionally, the accused individuals not only assaulted her but also resorted to blackmail by leveraging videos of criminal activities.

After a court order, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on Saturday at a police station in Pune. The victim's father, who is in his late 40s, filed a complaint against the accused, who had married his daughter when she was 23 years old in 2017. According to the FIR, the woman moved back in with her father after a few years of marriage due to her husband's aggressive and abusive behaviour.

According to the filed FIR, in February 2020, the victim was forcefully taken to a secluded place by her estranged husband after he visited her father's house in Pune. The FIR states that her husband and his five friends then took turns to physically attack her individually, using wooden sticks. Furthermore, the FIR alleges that the accused individuals repeatedly threatened and sexually exploited her at different locations in Pune throughout 2020 and 2021, while recording videos of these criminal acts.