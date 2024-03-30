Pune's Water Woes Worsen: Borewells Run Dry, Dams Hit Critical Levels

As the water level in four dams nears critically low levels, Pune faces an imminent water crisis, with only 13.38 TMC, or 45.90 percent, of total storage capacity remaining. Official records indicate that the Khadakwasla reservoir presently holds 1.07 TMC of water, constituting 54.39 percent of its total storage as of March 23. Meanwhile, the Panshet reservoir stands at 48.10 percent capacity, with 5.12 TMC, while the Temghar reservoir languishes at a mere 9.11 percent capacity, holding 0.34 TMC. The Warasgaon dam fares slightly better at 53.40 percent capacity, with 6.85 TMC of water.

With the critical depletion of the dams that supply water to Pune, borewells within the city have run dry, exacerbating the decline in groundwater levels. Residents now grapple with a severe water shortage at the onset of summer. Many neighborhoods rely heavily on water tankers to meet their daily needs, with residents in the Manjri area particularly affected. Here, residents face exorbitant charges from tanker owners, compounding their hardships. Rajendra Salve, president of the Akhil Manjri Nagar Citizen Action Committee, expressed grave concerns, stating, "Pune is on the verge of a major water crisis, and it's only the beginning of the summer season. The village of Manjri has been grappling with water issues for decades.

Nandkishor Jagtap Chief Engineer of the water supply department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “Pune is currently meeting its water requirement on the borderline. We don’t have plans for water cuts soon. We will get a clear pitcher after the agriculture survey is finished. But still, the citizens should use the water judicially without wasting.”