Pushed by cops, Maha Congress' Dr. Nitin Raut hurt in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Mumbai, Nov 2 A senior Congress leader from Maharashtra Dr. Nitin Raut sustained a hairline fracture on his forehead and is hospitalised after he was allegedly pushed by an officer of the Telangana Police during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, party leaders and aides said here on Wednesday morning.

According to his aide Pankaj Borkar, Dr. Raut has sustained a hairline fracture on his forehead above the right eye and medicos will advise how long he will remain in hospital.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Tuesday when Dr. Raut was marching along with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad, Telangana, according to Borkar.

As massive crowds thronged there, a local Assistant Commissioner of Police officer there pushed Dr. Raut hard and he fell to the ground, suffering injuries on his head, above the right eyes and bruises on his hands and legs, said the aide.

Dr. Raut was admitted to the Vasav Hospital in Hyderabad and his condition was described as stable by the Congress leaders here.

A family member said Dr. Raut suffered "a small injury on his forehead and a little swelling in his eye due to a very minor blood clot" and doctors have assured he will be fine.

Later, Rahul Gandhi called up Dr. Raut to enquire after his health and wished him speedy recovery, as the Bharat Jodo Yatra continued ahead, towards Maharashtra.

Several top leaders like Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC office-bearers like K.C. Venugopal, K. Raju, Rajesh Lilothia, Imran Pratapgarhi, Kanhaiya Kumar, Telangana Leader of Opposition Hatti Vikramark and others either called up or visited Dr. Raut at the hospital.

Hailing from Nagpur, Dr. Raut, 70, is a former Maharashtra Minister and also former President of the Congress' SC/ST Cell.

He, along with his supporters, had gone to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra Telangana leg before it enters Maharashtra on November 7 in Nanded, where massive preparations were in place to welcome Rahul Gandhi and the other marchers.

