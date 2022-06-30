Quit MVA for development of the state,’ says Eknath Shinde, day after Uddhav's resignation

The political crisis in Maharashtra, which entered the second week, came to an end with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray quitting as the state's chief minister on Wednesday night. Thackeray submitted his resignation to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Koshyari accepted his resignation but asked the Shiv Sena president to continue as the chief minister till an alternate arrangement is made.

Now in his first press conference, Eknath Shinde, said, he quit MVA for the development of the state and the constituencies of MLAs. Thackeray's resignation came a day before the floor test. However, Maharashtra assembly secretary Rajendra Bhagwat on Thursday informed all state MLAs that as per the Governor's orders, that the special session that was supposed to happen during the day will not be convened, news agency ANI reported. Earlier, in the day, Rebel Eknath Shinde landed in Mumbai from Goa. He will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to stake claim to form the government.

