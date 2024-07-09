Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Speech: Maharashtra Temple Protests by Using Congress Leader's Picture On Doormat Following His Anti-Hindu Remarks

Following recent remarks by Rahul Gandhi that were perceived as derogatory towards Hindus, a video has surfaced showing a temple in Maharashtra using a poster with the Congress MP's image as a doormat. The poster prominently displays Rahul Gandhi's picture alongside the text, "How dare you call Hindus violent and eve teasers?" This video has quickly gone viral on social media platforms, especially X.

This incident follows Rahul Gandhi's speech on July 1, his first as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, where he criticized the BJP's Hindu nationalist stance. During his address, Gandhi stated, "those who call themselves Hindus talk violence… hatred… untruth 24 hours," sparking a heated debate in Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Cabinet ministers responded vigorously, with PM Modi saying, "Calling the entire Hindu society violent is a serious issue."

Despite protests from the treasury benches, Gandhi further clarified, “the BJP and the RSS are not the entire Hindu society… Aap Hindu ho hi nahi (You are not Hindus).” The exchange escalated when Rahul Gandhi questioned, "Why is the PM always serious?" to which Modi replied, "Democracy and the Constitution have taught me the importance of taking the Leader of Opposition seriously." The temple's symbolic protest, as shown in the viral video, has drawn mixed reactions from netizens.

