Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray at Shivaji Park, Mumbai

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray in Mumbai, with Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole stating, "Our culture is to bow before our seniors and Rahul Gandhi has done the same, so what's wrong with it?" Patole's remarks reflect the party's acknowledgment of Gandhi's gesture towards the late leader, emphasizing the importance of paying respects to senior figures in Indian culture.

The INDIA bloc kickstarted its Lok Sabha poll campaign from Mumbai’s iconic Shivaji Park today, marking the culmination of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The rally will see the participation of top Opposition leaders including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and SP chief Akhilesh, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj. Earlier on Saturday, Mr Gandhi concluded his 63-day-old 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Mumbai. The yatra, his second within two years ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, had commenced from violence-hit Manipur on January 14.