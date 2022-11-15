Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Vidarbha

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Vidarbha on Tuesday morning. Gandhi started the foot march from Phalegaon in Hingoli district on Tuesday morning. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, former Maharashtra minister Yashomati Thakur and other party leaders walked along with Gandhi.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress which started from Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, has so far covered 28 districts in six states.It entered Deglur in Maharashtra on November 7 and has till now covered Nanded and Hingoli districts in the state. The yatra will cover a distance of 382 km across five districts of Maharashtra before entering Madhya Pradesh on November 20.It will pass through 12 states before culminating in Jammu and Kashmir in January after covering a distance of 3,570 km over nearly 150 days.The Yatra is perceived as a strategy by Congress to improve its chances in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.